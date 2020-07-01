Typical summer warmth and storm chances on the way

Tonight: Showers and storms fade. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Wind: Light Low: 58-63

Thursday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of a few isolated PM showers and storms over the higher terrain of the Catskills. High: 80-85



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 59-64





Forecast Discussion:

A more settled pattern slowly builds in later this week and into the weekend as a trough of low pressure in New England begins to move offshore. Weak disturbances around a ridge of high pressure in the Great Lakes will be tough to time and pinpoint, but they could touch off some typical summertime afternoon/evening showers or storms through most of the next 7 days. The big story will be increasing heat and humidity through mid next week and possibly beyond. No day this week will bring an all-day rain.

Tonight we should expect clear, to mainly clear, skies. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog is possible.

Thursday brings mainly dry weather. Any showers or storms in the afternoon will be isolated. The chance of precipitation is 20%. The 'best' chance of a shower or thunderstorm will be over the higher terrain of the Catskills. Most of the area, and day, will be dry. Friday has a 30% of mainly PM and evening showers and storms east of Binghamton, with the rest of the area around 20% of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the 80s. Any storms will produce very heavy rain and could be slow-movers. The 4th of July looks mainly dry for most of the area. Due to heating of the afternoon we are leaving a 30% chance of a couple afternoon and evening showers and storms. There will be a lot of dry time/area for the holiday.



The chance of precipitation Sunday is only 20% under a sun and cloud mix. Partial sun greets us Monday and Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rain/storm chances each day is around 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday, again, primarily in the heating of the afternoon and evening. Next Wednesday still looks hot and muggy with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers or storms. Highs climb into the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to possibly mid 90s.