UK govt accused of data bungles as towns fear more lockdowns

LONDON (AP) — Opponents accused the British government on Wednesday of putting lives at risk by failing to share information about local coronavirus outbreaks with affected areas. The government has re-imposed a lockdown on the central England city of Leicester after a spike in cases. The city of 300,000 people has been forced to shut schools, close non-essential shops and bar all but essential travel. Several other communities are striving to contain local outbreaks and avoid having to reimpose similar restrictions. It comes days before the rest of England takes further steps out of lockdown with the reopening of restaurants, pubs and hairdressers on Saturday.