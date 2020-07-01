UK regulator urges new rules to rein in Google, Facebook

LONDON (AP) — British regulators want new rules to foster competition in digital advertising markets and rein in the industry’s dominant players, Google and Facebook. The Competition and Markets Authority took aim at the U.S. tech giants in a report Wednesday, which recommends the British government take a new regulatory approach to governing big digital platforms making money from online ads. The regulator said it was concerned that the two companies have developed “unassailable market positions” and the result is higher prices for goods and services advertised online. Its yearlong review found existing laws aren’t up to the job of effectively regulating the country’s digital ad markets.