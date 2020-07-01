US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining. The Commerce Department said the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April. Construction spending was down 0.3% in March. The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Home building dropped 4% in May with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4% with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.