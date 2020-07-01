Video of neighborhood dispute spurs anti-racism protest

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — A dispute between neighbors over work being done at a northern New Jersey home this week sparked a brief anti-racism protest march after video of the confrontation was posted on social media. The dispute in Montclair began around noon Monday, according to a Black couple who said a white woman confronted them about whether they had obtained a proper permit. As the argument continues, the woman accuses her male neighbor of pushing her and calls police. The confrontation eventually concluded without further incident, and authorities said Wednesday that no complaints have been filed by anyone involved in the dispute. Video of the dispute was then circulated on Facebook, and the poster claimed the woman called police because the couple was Black and has been harassing them for two years.