 Skip to Content

Women taken from African mothers by Belgium now want redress

New
3:03 am National News from the Associated Press

NEDER-OVER-HEEMBEEK, Belgium (AP) — Five women who were taken from their families as children in Belgian Congo and placed in a religious mission run by Catholic nuns have filed a lawsuit seeking reparations from Belgium. Born of unions between a white settler father and a Black mother — and despised because of their biracial heritage — the women were among thousands of biracial children seized from their mothers and separated from their African roots by Belgian authorities ruling over the area from 1908-1960. Their lawsuit comes as Congo marks the 60th anniversary of its June 30, 1960, independence, and amid growing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial past.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content