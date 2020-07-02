4 linked to reporter’s murder to stay in prison in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a British Pakistani man and three others convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a U.S. journalist, whose sentences were overturned in April, will remain in government custody for another three months. The move Thursday comes days after Pakistan’s Supreme Court paved the way for the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh by rejecting a government request for an immediate hearing of an appeal of his acquittal in the 2002 murder of Daniel Pearl. According to a government order, Saeed and three others, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib who were also acquitted in the murder case and whose detention expired July 1, will remain in custody for 90 days.