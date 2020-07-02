A new generation of activists reshaping the future in global movement

(WBNG) -- Protests across the country have sparked a passion within the hearts of many, including the younger generation taking to the streets to fight racial injustice.

12 News sat down with three people of Gen Z, the generation of people born around 1997 to 2012. This diverse group of young blood has been taking on the Black Lives Matter spreading across the globe.

For 19-year-old Danny Quinones, 20-year-old Elissa Manwaring, and 16-year-old Grace Mazrui, youth is not wasted on the young. Instead, they're taking their youth as an opportunity to create a platform for the generations that follow.

"If you don't stand up for something, you fall for anything," said Quinones.

Growing up mixed race and considered a person of color, Quinones is no stranger to racial profiling. He says when he was 16, an officer put him in handcuffs after demanding for his ID, which Quinones said he did not have on hand. He says the officer kept him in the handcuffs because he looked like a similar profile to a person with a warrant out for an arrest.

"It really hurt me the most because I live in a neighborhood where everybody knows each other, everybody knows me," said Quinones. He says that incident shaped his relationship with law enforcement, adding, "There are good cops. They're not all bad cops. I look at it this way… when you get bit by a poisonous snake, you're going to take the necessary precautions to make sure you don't get bit again whether the snake is poisonous or not. You're not going to want to encounter another snake."

Grace Mazrui grew up in Nigeria until she was six years old. She says her grandfather, Ali Mazrui, was born in Kenya and was a political scholar in Africa. He ended up being an activist in racial equality, even doing some work with Martin Luther King Jr. and Maya Angelou. Mazrui says her grandfather would be impressed to see her fighting for racial justice at such a young age, just like him.

"I'm speaking up for what's right and I believe my grandpa would be proud of me," said Mazrui.

Meanwhile, people like Elissa Manwaring, say it's important for the white community to educate themselves and stand with their family and friends of color and those who identify as black or African. She says listening is the most important part because, "There's things that go on underneath the surface that we don't even think about that we need to recognize."

All three come from different backgrounds, but know their voices in unison can speak volumes for the generations that come after them.

You can learn from children, from a kid," said Quinones. "Until people are willing to learn from each other as a whole… black, white, whatever the race may be… then there really wont be any change."