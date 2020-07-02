American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

DALLAS (AP) — Five airlines including American Airlines have accepted terms of new loans from the government to help them survive the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday it finalized terms of new loans to American, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian and SkyWest. Those and all other leading U.S. airlines previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30. These five are the first to take loans from a separate $25 billion kitty that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic. Air travel in the U.S. dropped about 95% by mid-April. It has recovered slowly but remains down about 75% from a year ago.