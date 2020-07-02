Asia Today: Kim urges North Koreans to keep up virus fight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to maintain alertness against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis.” Despite the warning, Kim reaffirmed North Korea’s claim to not have had a single case of COVID-19. The country described its anti-virus efforts as a matter of national existence earlier this year. The reports on Thursday’s high-level ruling party meeting say Kim stressed the need for vigilance as the virus continues to spread in neighboring countries. Experts say North Korea’s lockdown is hurting an economy already battered by U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.