Audit criticizes Houston police unit tied to fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — An audit has found various problems with a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid. The audit found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who’ve been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report. They called it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid. Houston police declined to comment on the audit.