Broome County’s contact tracing team ready if needed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Broome County Health Department says they're prepared for an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Many states around the country have reported rises in cases as reopening plans start to get further along.

Broome Count Director of Public Health Rebecca Kaufman said the department's contact tracing team is ready to go should they be needed. The team has been adding new members over the last few months as the county's cases have flattened out.

The public health director urging all residents to wear masks and socially-distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also emphasized the contact tracing team will be there should Broome County call upon them.

"We are prepared for the 4th of July season," Kaufman said. We've been adding members to our team over the last few months while cases have been low so that when people start getting back together we have the ability to start tracing large groups."

Additionally, the department stressed the need for people to wear masks, not only to keep themselves safe, but others around them as well.

"We ask people to wear masks right now because COVID-19 is the largest threat to our health, that's why we have such a large response going on," Kaufman said. "You wear a mask to help others, they wear a mask to help you."

Kaufman encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend in a safe manner.