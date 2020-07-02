Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for ‘surge’ states travelers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say people traveling to the city from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines. The order takes effect Monday. To comply, travelers must stay at a single home or dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.” The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks.