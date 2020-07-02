COVID-19 Task Force examines scenarios for a return to high school sports

(WBNG) -- As high school athletic programs await guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association held the second meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force earlier this week.

The meeting explored return to school scenarios and their potential impact on high school sports.

According to NYSPHSAA, the six scenarios include:

Schools open for in-person learning; includes athletic participation. Schools open with hybrid education (combination of in-person & virtual learning); includes athletic participation. Schools only provide distance learning (virtual education); includes athletic participation. Schools open with hybrid education (combination of in-person & virtual learning); does not include athletic participation at start of school year. Schools only provide distance learning; does NOT include athletic participation at start of school year. Regional differences in start dates & learning platforms.

The task force discussed proposals for each scenario, which could include making adjustments to or condensing the three sports seasons.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas says this is a starting point as they wait for further guidance.

"It's just essentially "what if" scenarios," said Zayas. "How would we encounter and what would we do if something were to occur such as only distance learning, or a hybrid model? So we're trying to be proactive, we're trying to do some level of contingency planning, without really having an idea what the situation will be in early September."

A date has not been set for the third COVID-19 Task Force meeting.