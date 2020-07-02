Democrats say US needs to address protective gear shortage

Congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump’s administration needs a better plan to address shortages of protective gear and coronavirus testing supplies. Rep. James Clyburn says urgent action is needed “before this virus spins further out of control.” Administration officials say that they have helped the nation boost supplies over the last several months and that most states have at least 30 days’ worth of gear on hand. Republicans on the committee exploring shortages say the group should be looking elsewhere for problems, such as investigating China and calling on mayors to enforce social distancing at protests.