European police crack encrypted phones, arrest hundreds

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European police say they have delivered a major blow to organized crime after cracking an encrypted communications network used by criminal gangs. Law enforcement officials said Thursday that the breach allowed them to covertly watch “over the shoulder” of criminals in real time as they planned drug trafficking, arms sales, assassinations and torture. The massive cross-border probe started in 2017 when French police began investigating phones using the EncroChat secure communication tool and ultimately were able to work around the encryption to gain direct access to users’ communications. European police and judicial authorities said they expect the investigation to send shockwaves through organized crime gangs across the continent.