Funeral planned Wednesday for retired pope’s elder brother

BERLIN (AP) — A funeral is to be held in Germany next week for the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. He died Wednesday at the age of 96. The Diocese of Regensburg said Thursday that Ratzinger will be laid to rest in the Bavarian city’s Catholic cemetery next Wednesday afternoon following a service led by Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer. The acclaimed boys’ choir Ratzinger headed for several decades is scheduled to perform a farewell concert Sunday. The Regensburger Domspatzen choir toured the world under Ratzinger’s leadership. After his retirement from the post, Ratzinger apologized for using corporal punishment to discipline boys amid a wider investigation into sexual and physical abuse in the Church.