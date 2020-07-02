Greenwood Park beaches reopening Thursday

LISLE (WBNG) -- Beaches at Greenwood Park will reopen after previously closing due to high-levels of E-coli in the water.

The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services says the beach will reopen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The department says a second test of the water was ordered after the first showed the water was contaminated with E-coli. The second test shows the E-coli levels are now acceptable.

Beaches are Nathaniel Cole and Dorchester Park are also open.