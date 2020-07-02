Holiday weekend shaping up nicely!

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 61-68

Friday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of showers and storms. 70% east of Binghamton. Any storms could be gusty and contain hail. An isolated severe storm is possible. Wind: NW 5-10G15 High: 80-85

Friday Night: Any showers or storms fade. Variable clouds. Wind: Calm Low: 60-65

4th of July: Sun and clouds. Chance of an isolated storm is 10% or less. Wind: NW 4-9 High: 80-85

Forecast Discussion:

A more settled pattern will slowly build in into the weekend as a trough of low pressure in New England begins to move offshore. A ridge of high pressure builds in the Great Lakes and we will be downstream of it. This sets up a lot of dry time through the weekend and early next week. Increasing heat and humidity is the big story through mid to late next week.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight. Lows range in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Friday brings a decent shot at showers and storms. The chance of precipitation is 70% east of Binghamton and the rest of the area is around 40%. Highs will be in the 80s. Any storms will produce very heavy rain and could be slow-movers. Gusty winds and hail are also possible inside any more robust storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Our area is in the MARGINAL risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest risk, MARGINAL is a 1.

The 4th of July looks mainly dry for most of the area. Sun and clouds are expected with highs in the 80s. The chance of an isolated PM shower or storm is 10% or less.



Sunday brings partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday and 30% Tuesday have sun and clouds in the forecast. The chance of precipitation is 20% Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday climb well into the 80s.

Next Wednesday still looks hot and muggy with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers or storms. Highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s in the hottest valleys. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Next Thursday remains hot and muggy with highs around 90. The chance of storms is 20%.









