NY prosecutors appeal Manafort’s double jeopardy dismissal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors seeking to revive state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort say their case is distinct from one that sent President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman to federal prison and shouldn’t have been thrown out on double jeopardy grounds. In appeal paperwork made public Thursday, Manhattan prosecutors argued Judge Maxwell Wiley took an “exceedingly broad view” in reaching the conclusion last December that their case mirrored Manafort’s 2018 federal trial in Virginia. Manafort was released to home confinement in May because of concerns about the coronavirus less than a year into his nearly 7½-year sentence. A message seeking comment on the appeal was left with Manafort’s lawyer.