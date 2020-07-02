Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Officials in an Alabama city say several college students organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry says students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus. McKinstry says party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19. She says the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash. Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the information to the City Council on Tuesday. Smith didn’t say whether actions would be taken against the students. He also didn’t say which schools the students attend.