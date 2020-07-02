Report: Sardinia blocks Americans who land in private jet

ROME (AP) — Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to the coronavirus. Because of the number of confirmed virus cases still getting reported in the United States, the European Union did not include the U.S. on the list of countries whose nationals were allowed to resume visiting Europe this week. The L’Unione Sarda newspaper reported Thursday that a group of about 10 people, most of them Americans, came on the jet from Colorado. They eventually got back on the plane and left Sardinia for England.