Union tells actors not to work on pandemic film ‘Songbird’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union that represents film actors is telling its members not to work on the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” one of the first films in production in California after coronavirus closures. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors issued a do-not-work order Thursday, saying the filmmakers have not been transparent about safety protocols and have not signed the proper agreements with the union. Actors had reportedly been rehearsing remotely for the film produced by Michael Bay, directed by Adam Mason, and starring Demi Moore. The filmmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.