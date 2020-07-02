Warm and getting warmer

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers east. 0-.10” 20% High 84 (82-86) Wind NW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with early showers. Fog. 0-.05” Low 62 (60-66) Wind NW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, .50” possible. 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with early showers. Low 62 Wind L&V

The coastal low has weakened, but we'll have a northwest flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Waves riding through this flow, along with warm and muggy conditions, will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the forecast. The showers will be scattered with dry time dominating.

A weak "back door" cold front could slide in from the north on Friday.

We will be warmer and more muggy today and into the 4th of July holiday and into next week.

