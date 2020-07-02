Watkins Glen open again, optimistic for NASCAR weekend

(AP) -- Watkins Glen International is open again for racing in upstate New York.

Track president Michael Printup says most of the employees who were furloughed because of the pandemic have returned to work.

Printup says it's too early to speculate, but if all goes according to plan he estimates the track could host at least 20,000 fans for NASCAR weekend in mid-August.

That will snap a string of five consecutive sellouts that has attracted more than 90,000 fans annually. It would still be a welcome boost for the local economy.