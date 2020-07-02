Why Missing College This Fall Is a Bad Idea

COVID-19 has disrupted the plans of an estimated 3 million returning college students. Due to the pandemic’s financial and psychological stressors, some students are debating whether they should sit out this fall. While taking time out from school during the pandemic might seem like a safe choice, it could have lasting consequences. Students who take a term off might not be able to re-enroll when they’re ready to return, might spend the semester unemployed, and might have to start making payments on their student loans. Student affairs experts warn against taking time off for COVID-19 and suggest what students can do instead.