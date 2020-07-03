A very warm July 4th

Tonight: Partly cloudy, showers ending early. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 62 (60-65)

Saturday, July 4th: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Wind: N 3-8 mph. High: 85 (83-88)

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 60 (58-62)

Forecast Discussion

A weak back door cold front is moving into the area from the north today, bringing us showers and thunderstorms. Right now, shower and storm activity is developing east of Interstate 81. This will continue to be the most likely location for the development of any rain and storms over the next few hours. Severe weather, if any develops, will remain isolated. No widespread severe weather is expected this evening.

A quiet, but warm 4th of July weekend is expected. On Saturday we could see an isolated shower pop up, but it will not be enough to ruin any outdoor 4th of July plans. Sunday looks dry as well. Both days will have high temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sun.

Throughout this week we keep a slight chance for pop-up afternoon showers and storms with us each day. None of these days are looking to be an all day rain. Daily high temperatures will be in the near 90 throughout the week. Humidity will also be on the rise this week. The combination of high temperatures and high dew points will give us heat index values in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week.

If you're spending time outside this weekend and through next week, be sure to keep sunscreen on hand, try to find some shade, and most importantly STAY HYDRATED! Have a great 4th of July weekend!