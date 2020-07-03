As Texas reverses course on masks, GOP digs in on convention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who says some people “are not comprehending the magnitude” of the coronavirus outbreak. Texas reported more than 7,500 confirmed new cases Friday and hospitalizations continued to trend upward. Despite Abbott’s mask order and appeals for the public to stay home, leaders in his party say the Texas GOP Convention will go on in Houston later this month. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is now signaling the city might step in if the party doesn’t reconsider.