Autopsy: Man died of drug overdose after fight with deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report says a Black man died of an accidental drug overdose shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport in April. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Friday that the county medical examiner has found that the deputies who took 29-year-old Kevon Todd into custody did not contribute to his death. Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd on April 9 as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. Authorities say he had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area. After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive.