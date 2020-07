(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office says it will have extra deputies on patrol this holiday weekend.

The sheriff's office ask people who have been out drinking to have a plan to get home safely.

This July 4th weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safely that doesn't involve an impaired driver getting... Publicado por Broome County Sheriff's Office en Viernes, 3 de julio de 2020

The New York State Police Department says it will also utilize additional troopers this weekend to crackdown on reckless driver.