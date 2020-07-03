Business is booming along Main Street for one Endicott hair salon

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One local business has expanded its operations despite the ongoing pandemic.

The owners of Jade and Rose Salon in Endicott first opened up shop along North Street.

When a property became available on East Main Street earlier this year, they viewed it as a good business opportunity. However, the pandemic hit soon after, delaying their dreams of opening the new salon.

Staff said they had to make adjustments to their plans in order to be able to open.

"Originally we were all going to be in the front room to start with so now we've all spread out throughout the house and we're all working in different room so we're even more than six feet apart and we don't have to work our schedules around each other," said co-owner Coreen Crockett.

Crockett said they used the downtime when they were closed to renovate the space since it had been vacant for years. However, even that process involved its own challenges.

"Getting the place ready, a lot of our shipping was delayed; some of the things we never got, some things got shipped to the wrong place, stuff like that happened, so a lot of the renovations couldn't happen the way we wanted to," Crockett told 12 News Friday.