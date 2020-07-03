Croatia to hold election amid virus, political uncertainty

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia is holding a parliamentary election this weekend amid a coronavirus outbreak and with no clear winner in sight as none of the main contenders appears set to garner a majority of votes. The election will take place on Sunday as Croatia contends with a spike in reported virus cases that followed the reopening of borders and easing of lockdown rules. The country’s current conservative government initially handled the pandemic relatively successfully and has appealed to voters for continued support. But polls suggest a liberal coalition has a slight lead over the ruling Croatian Democratic Union. If predictions prove right and no party gains a majority of seats, a coalition government will have to be formed.