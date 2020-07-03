Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Scott Kingery and pitchers Hector Neris, Ranger Suarez and Tommy Hunter on the 10-day injured list with no specified injuries. The team opens camp on Friday but the four players won’t be eligible to return until late next week at the earliest. The Phillies had seven players test positive for Covid-19 last month, but manager Joe Girardi couldn’t answer whether any of the players were among them because of medical privacy.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons says he’s finally healthy and ready join the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA restart. Simmons says he’s feeling better now than he did at the start of the season. His last game was Feb. 22 when he took such a hard fall in Milwaukee that he was left lying on his back, vomiting from the pain. He is good to go now and can help the Sixers resume their push to win their first NBA title since 1983. The NBA resumes July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer. He rang the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, which signifies that he has completed his radiation treatments. The 23-year-old was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. Lindblom says he’s grateful the cancer was caught early and he’s happy to be alive.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was meeting with his entire team before the start of MLB’s unprecedented summer training camp. This time it was on Zoom instead of in person like before spring training 4 1/2 months ago. The New York Mets will resume practice with 60-year-old hitting coach Chili Davis working with hitters remotely instead of at Citi Field. Weights and exercise equipment are set up in the concourse under the seats at Fenway Park. Things certainly are different for baseball’s resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Camps are opening three weeks before the start of a 60-game regular season.