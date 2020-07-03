Inmate’s attorneys seek execution delay due to pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a federal inmate scheduled to be the first put to death in 17 years are asking a judge to delay his execution due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for Daniel Lee asked a federal judge on Thursday to delay his execution until spring 2021. Lee is set to be executed on July 13, the first of four inmates the federal government plans to put to death starting this month. Lee was convicted of killing an Arkansas family as part of a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.