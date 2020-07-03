Judges allow extra investigations for defense at MH17 trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 have granted some requests for further investigations submitted by lawyers representing one of the Russian suspects. Among the requests granted Friday was one to allow defense lawyers and an expert to examine the wreckage of the Boeing 777 that is stored at a Dutch airbase. Judges also called on prosecutors to again request access to U.S. satellite images that reportedly show a missile launch at the time the flight was shot down.