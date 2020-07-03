Lawsuit by student against ex-OU official settled

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a lawsuit filed by a former University of Oklahoma student who accused a former top school administrator of groping and kissing him inappropriately on several occasions has been settled. The Oklahoman reports that Levi Hilliard asked a judge Thursday to dismiss his civil lawsuit against former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp” Hall III and the university’s board of regents. In the lawsuit filed last year, Hilliard alleged Hall groped him on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018 when Hilliard was working at the University Club, an upscale restaurant on campus. Details of the settlement were confidential.