Marvin Park Pool open on July 4

(WBNG) -- The Marvin Park Pool is open on July 4 from noon to 8 p.m.

The pool officially opened on July 2 for Tioga County residents only.

Between the hours of 4 to 5 p.m., the pool will be closed for cleaning. From 7 p.m. to close, the pool will be open to adults only.

There will be procedure to sign in with life guards for contact-tracing purposes. Tioga County officials say your information will be kept confidential and only shared with the county health department should someone at the pool test positive.

Residents are asked to wear masks outside of the pool but not in the water.

All social-distancing guidelines must be followed.

