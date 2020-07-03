Movie theaters prepare to reopen after not being included in phase 4

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Movie theaters in New York were ready to open their doors last week.

But last minute, they were given guidance from the state that they were not included in phase four of the reopening plan.

"We were disappointed but we understand. We understand that safety is paramount and New York state has come so far, we certainly don't want to backtrack," said Cinema Saver owner Bruce Gregory.

Gregory says he has been left in the dark as to why.

"All of the government agencies have been very quiet," he said.

Gregory says a reason why movie theaters are staying closed could be because of air quality concerns.

"Our HVAC service said that the air quality in here would be good enough to meet the guidelines, but I guess we want to err on the side of caution," he said.

Upgrading HVAC filters and adding disinfecting UV lights would be a solution for many theaters, but a costly one.

"We don't really want to spend that much money if we don't know if we're going to be able to open or not," said Gregory.

While guidance has been limited, Cinema Saver is eager to press play.

"We are ready. We're just waiting in limbo," said Gregory.

Using this time to make the necessary preparations to reopen, whenever that may be.

"Ordering movies, getting ready, getting the whole place cleaned and disinfected, ordering stock, getting the staff off furlough and getting them ready to get back to work," said Gregory.

Thursday through Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cinema Saver sells popcorn and slush puppies to-go, to help keep business alive while bringing the movie theater experience into your home.