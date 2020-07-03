Gunfight at the Circle K: 2 dead in Arizona store shootout

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in suburban Phoenix say a man robbing a gas station convenience store fatally shot a bystander before being killed in a wild shootout with another bystander. Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster said the gunfire erupted at about 2:40 a.m. when a man attempted to rob a Circle K store. He fired several rounds at the clerk and then fatally shot another man in the store. The clerk managed to escape out the back of the store without injuries. Another bystander then shot at the suspect and both exchanged gunfire. The suspect was killed at the scene and the bystander was injured. None of those involved was immediately identified.