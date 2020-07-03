4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized. In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting at the Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained and they will release more information later. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.