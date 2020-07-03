State Police to increase patrols for holiday weekend

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department says it will crackdown on reckless driving this holiday weekend as part of its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The department say sit will increase its patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints in a statewide effort to keep drivers safe.

The campaign will begin Friday and go through July 5.

Police say troopers will use marked and unmarked vehicles during the operation.

Additionally, troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who are on their phone when driving.