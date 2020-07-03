The weekend? Not too shabby

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25”, .50” possible. 40% High 84 (80-86) Wind NW becoming W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with early showers. Fog. 0-.05” Low 62 (60-66) Wind L&V

SATURDAY, INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A few stray showers are possible. 0-.10”, .25 possible. 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind N 3-8 mph

A weak “back door” cold front will slide in from the north today. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Most of these will be in the afternoon, however, we could see a few isolated showers through the morning. Some afternoon storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Some showers will linger through the evening.

We will be warmer and more muggy today and into the 4th of July holiday and into next week. Good news, the chance of showers Saturday is very low with dry conditions Sunday.

We'll have a northwest flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Waves riding through this flow, along with warm and muggy conditions, will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the forecast. The showers will be scattered with dry time dominating.

The bigger story could be our temperatures with highs in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s.

