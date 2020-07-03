Ukraine’s parliament accepts chief banker’s resignation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has accepted the resignation of the country’s top banker, who has stepped down citing political pressure. National Bank head Yakiv Smolii submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday, pointing at “systematic political pressure” as the reason for his decision. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quickly accepted it and asked lawmakers to approve the decision. Smolii told lawmakers Friday that he stepped down to draw a red line against “further attempts to undermine the institutional foundation of Ukraine’s central bank.” Members of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party, which dominates parliament, have criticized the National Bank, arguing that its rigid policies have hurt the economy and stymied growth.