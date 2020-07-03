VIRUS DIARY: Pro golf without fans in an eerie green expanse

DETROIT (AP) — Birds, generators and golf carts were the sounds heard when the silence was broken during the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday. The PGA Tour is putting the world’s best golfers on courses for the fourth time since shutting down March 12 due to the pandemic that can canceled the British Open and postponed the others majors until later in the year. The players have gotten used to competing without fans. But it was a jarring and unsettling experience for an Associated Press sports reporter covering a competition for the first time in nearly four months.