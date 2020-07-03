Why local travel agencies believe people will still vacation abroad after the pandemic

(WBNG) -- As more and more people take part in 'staycations' this Fourth of July weekend and summer, local travel agencies have scrambled to adapt.

The owner of Bella Viaggi Tours in Vestal told 12 News on Friday she has had to postpone all of her client trips this year.

She specializes in guided tours across Europe, travelling to places like Ireland, Italy and Greece every year. She said the European companies aren't offering refunds even with the global pandemic, only travel credits that have to be used within 12-18 months of their original trip dates.

Despite everything going on, she's confident international travel will never fade away.

"I think people who enjoy travelling aren't ready to give it up," said Maureen Kamide, who organizes five trips to Europe every year. "They just want to wait until it's safe to travel."

To back up her theory, she said only 8% of her clients cancelled their travel plans instead of postponing them; in fact, she's had people call and ask to be added for the trips next year, filling them back up to capacity.

Kamide did say she's considering adding domestic travel tours in the future, but hopes to do so on her own terms, not because she's forced to.