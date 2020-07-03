Woman given life for plot to blow up St. Paul’s Cathedral

LONDON (AP) — A woman has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 14 years for plotting to blow up London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, a nearby hotel and a subway train in a suicide attack. Safiyya Shaikh extensively researched how to cause maximum carnage at the historic church and visitor attraction. Police said she had planned to leave a bomb in a bag at the cathedral before detonating a suicide vest on a London Underground train. The Muslim convert pleaded guilty to creating a terrorist act and dissemination of a terrorist publication. Shaikh was arrested in October after she sought help from an undercover officer who posed as a bomb-making expert.