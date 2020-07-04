11 officers hurt breaking up unlicensed London music event

LONDON (AP) — Eleven police officers were injured as they tried to break up an unlicensed music event in west London, the latest in a series of illegal gatherings in the British capital that have led to clashes. Police responded to complaints about people gathering at a housing project in White City late Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police force said bricks and other objects were thrown at officers on their arrival. Specially trained public order officers then arrived and dispersed everyone by by early Saturday. The police force said two officers suffered broken bones, while nine others sustained non-serious injuries. No arrests have been made.