A quiet, but warm weekend

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Calm. Low: 60 (57-62)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Wind: NW 3-7 mph. High: 86 (83-88)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Calm. Low: 62 (60-65)

Forecast Discussion

Happy 4th of July!

High pressure takes control this weekend keeping things very warm, but quiet. Throughout this afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers or storms, but it will not be enough to ruin any of your July 4th plans. Lows tonight will be near 60. Sunday is expected to stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat is the main story for this week. High temperatures throughout the week will be in the upper 80s, to near 90. A few places could even see high temperatures in the low 90s throughout the week. Right now, it looks like Thursday is going to be the warmest day of the week. Humidity will also be a main factor this week, which combined with the warm temperatures will bring heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Also, throughout the week we see daily rain and storm chances. None of the days this week will be a complete wash out or an all day rain event, and not everyone will see rain this week. Each day just brings the slight chance for a few pop up showers and storms with the heating of the day in the afternoon.

This week is looking like a good week to spend inside with some air conditioning, or outside by a pool or lake! Stay cool and hydrated this week!