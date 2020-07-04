Governor warns California officials to enforce health rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned local elected officials on Friday they risk losing state funding if they don’t enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Newsom has rolled back or limited some businesses reopening in Los Angeles and 20 other counties, now including San Diego. Recently reopened bars, indoor restaurant dining and other indoor entertainment venues were ordered closed in those counties for at least three weeks. About 200 state inspectors fanned out to look for violators over the long holiday weekend. The new enforcement strike teams issued seven citations in their first day of operation.