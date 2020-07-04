Citizen’s Action of New York holds ‘speak out’ in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier chapter of Citizen's Action of New York held a 'speak out' at Columbus Park in Binghamton Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity to discuss issues of racism, police brutality and changes they would like to see made to local police policies.

The event ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and included food, music and guest speakers.

In addition to providing a place for discussions, organizer Emilie Prudent told 12 News the group was also gathering as a way to 'black out' the Fourth of July holiday.

Prudent said, "The Fourth of July is America's day of independence, the slaves were freed on June 19, 1865. This is not our holiday so I feel like we should not be celebrating it."

Prudent said the event was also intended to be a follow up to last month's Juneteenth celebration, and an opportunity to celebrate Black culture in general.